|
|
Watkins, Amelia "Amy"
1937 - 2019
Amelia "Amy" Watkins, 81, passed away on December 6 at her residence in the Ganzhorn Suites Memory Care facility, after a brief period of hospice care. She was born on Christmas Eve 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Elden and Kathryn Hammond. A funeral service for Amelia will be held at 10a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 88 N. 5th St., Newark, Ohio. Friends may call Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to end Alzheimer's disease through Bill's Buddies and the Ganzhorn Gang (http://act.alz.org/goto/BillsBuddiesandTheGanzhornGangTeamPage). To sign an online guest book or to view a complete obituary, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 11, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020