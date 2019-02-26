Home

Allen, DVM, Ames F. "Doc"
1942 - 2019
Ames F. "Doc" Allen, DVM, age 76, of Plain City, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness. Born June 6, 1942 in Salem, Ohio. Graduate of the Ohio State Veterinary College in 1968 and Mt. Union College in 1963. Started work at Ohio State Veterinary Clinic and then went to Orville, Ohio for his first practice. Since 1973 he has been the owner of the Pleasant Valley Veterinary Hospital in Plain City and Allen Time Farms, LLC. Member of the American Veterinary Medicine Association and Ohio Veterinary Medicine Association. Former Director and past President of the Belgian Draft Horse Corporation of America. Member of the Eastern States Draft Horse Sales, Ohio Belgian Breeders Association. Preceded in death by his parents Alton D. and Mary E. (Iler) Allen, wife of 50 years Shirley A. (Berry) Allen, whom he married June 16, 1967 and she passed away February 14, 2018. Survived by his sons, Jon Allen and Brian (Kimberly) Allen; grandchildren, Jacob Ames Allen, Joseph Randall Allen, Eveline Anne Allen, Wilson Fortner Allen; sisters, Sally (Paul) Olexia and Patricia (George) Dustman. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Friday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, (St. Rt. 161W), Plain City, where the funeral will be held immediately following at 6 PM, March 1, 2019. Graveside service 10:30 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Byhalia Cemetery, Byhalia, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
