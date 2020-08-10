Smith, Amir
2019 - 2020
Amir Maray Messiah Smith, age 1. Sunrise April 3, 2019 and Sunset August 5, 2020. Private Visitation 10:00 AM and Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Smith Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com