Amos Ellis
1933 - 2020
Amos Ellis, age 87, of Columbus, OH. Sunrise: September 29, 1933- Sunset: November 25, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Sarah (Johnson) Ellis; his children, Sabin Johnson, Amos Ellis, Jr, Anthony Ellis and Keshia (Justin) Oliver, all of Columbus; and a host of family and friends. Please go to www.schoedinger.com to see his complete obituary, share a memory or send condolences to his family. Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Family will receive friends at 11:45AM until the time of Service at 12PM Friday.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
