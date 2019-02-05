Home

Amy Baker
Amy Baker Obituary
Baker, Amy
1921 - 2019
Amy Irene Baker, 98, died January 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born January 3, 1921 in Delaware County, Ohio to Walter and Ruth McNamee. She married James Baker on June 30, 1945 in Victorville, California. They settled in Columbus, raised four children and were married for 71 years. Irene worked for the Columbus School System for many years. She was an active member of Fairmoor Presbyterian Church until moving to Texas in 2014. She was a loving and generous mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed. Irene was preceded in death by her husband James Baker and sister Justine Knight. She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Dicke (David); son, Kenneth Baker (Ellen); son, Neil Baker; daughter, Melanie Baker (Leonard Lopate); ten grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; twin sister, Pauline Koster; and brother, Walter McNamee. A memorial service will be held May 25 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Donations in her memory can be made to the , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
