Hoops, Amy Beth

1963 - 2019

Amy Beth Hoops, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on May 5, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Rev. Dr. Merlin Henry Hoops and Elizabeth Barbara (Obermeyer) Hoops. Amy loved to swim, travel, watch scary movies, listen to organ music and The Partridge Family music. She enjoyed going to church, going out to eat, and drinking soda. She loved to laugh and joke around. Amy graduated from the Franklin County Mentally Retarded Program and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Pamela (Douglas) Ritterling of Anderson, SC; nieces and nephew, Maren (Zach) Fleer, Jenna (Timothy) Marquardt and Landon Ritterling; great-nephew, Titus Henry Fleer; aunts, Dorothy Dykman of Overland Park, KS and Gertrude "Trudy" (The Rev. Dr. Delvin) Hutton of Blair, NE; numerous cousins and extended family at the McDowell Group Home of Grove City where she lived and was lovingly cared for over 30 years. Visitation will be held from 2-3 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 S. James Rd., Columbus, OH 43227, where the funeral service will begin at 3 pm. The Rev. David Shull, presiding. Private family interment will take place at a later date in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Byron, NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McDowell Parents Group, 4228 McDowell Rd., Grove City, OH 43123 in her memory.