Cox, Amy E.
1969 - 2020
Amy E. Cox, 51, passed away on October 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Amy was born on March 22, 1969 in La Grange, IL to Dolores "Lorrie" (Knakfus) Stanger and the late Guy Stanger, Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, Frederick "Rick" M. Cox; daughter, Emily Cox; son, Derick "Duke" Cox; and her beloved dog, Hamilton. Amy was a Reynoldsburg High School graduate from the class of 1987, an Otterbein University graduate from the class of 1991, and became a Guidance Counselor at Reynoldsburg High School in 2001, working primarily with the BELL Academy. In her time working with the Raider family she helped 19 classes of Seniors graduate, earn their diplomas and prepare for their future. Prior to that, she was a middle school teacher with Groverport-Madison Local Schools. A private funeral service for Amy's family will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11AM at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 8630 Refugee Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147 with Fr. Kevin Beesley officiating. This service may be viewed live by visiting the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Facebook page. A public memorial service for Amy will also be held at a later time and date. Her services are under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial donations in Amy's memory may be made to: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 8630 Refugee Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.