1/1
Amy Ellen Karshner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karshner, Amy Ellen
Funeral Services, celebrating the life of Amy Ellen Karshner, 34, of Columbus, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Rev. Danny Fields as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 2, 2020 from 7- 9 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 E Main Street in Kirkersville. Due to COVID 19 Restrictions, face masks must be worn at all times within the funeral home and social distancing measures are to be observed for your safety. Amy passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus. She was born in Columbus, on February 3, 1986, the daughter of James Rookstool and Sherrie Rose. Amy was a loving daughter and mother who enjoyed keeping a clean good smelling home, cooking for her family, having cook-outs with her surrounding loved ones and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and OSU Buckeyes. Amy had a heart of gold. She would help anybody that was in need. All of her nieces and nephews loved to stay with their "me-mee". She is survived by her loving family: her parents James Rookstool and Sherrie Stynchula; her sons Camren and Devon; her siblings Adam ( Katelyn) Stynchula, Crystal Rookstool, Gage Rookstool, Kyle Sumner and James Scott; her oldest niece Aleeah Rookstool; along with the father of her children Jeff Karshner and her fiancé Shawn Jenkins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved