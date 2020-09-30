Karshner, Amy Ellen

Funeral Services, celebrating the life of Amy Ellen Karshner, 34, of Columbus, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with Rev. Danny Fields as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 2, 2020 from 7- 9 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 E Main Street in Kirkersville. Due to COVID 19 Restrictions, face masks must be worn at all times within the funeral home and social distancing measures are to be observed for your safety. Amy passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Columbus. She was born in Columbus, on February 3, 1986, the daughter of James Rookstool and Sherrie Rose. Amy was a loving daughter and mother who enjoyed keeping a clean good smelling home, cooking for her family, having cook-outs with her surrounding loved ones and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and OSU Buckeyes. Amy had a heart of gold. She would help anybody that was in need. All of her nieces and nephews loved to stay with their "me-mee". She is survived by her loving family: her parents James Rookstool and Sherrie Stynchula; her sons Camren and Devon; her siblings Adam ( Katelyn) Stynchula, Crystal Rookstool, Gage Rookstool, Kyle Sumner and James Scott; her oldest niece Aleeah Rookstool; along with the father of her children Jeff Karshner and her fiancé Shawn Jenkins.



