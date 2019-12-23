|
|
Fry, Amy
1976 - 2019
Amy Lee Clark Fry, age 43, passed away December 21, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio September 7, 1976. She is survived by husband, Charles Fry; daughter, Mikalya; mother, Clara (Chuck) Wills; father, David (Debbie) Clark; siblings, Nicholas, Kaley, and Traci; step siblings, Samantha and Christopher; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST 2990 Bethel Rd. where celebration of life will take place Saturday 10:30 am. Interment Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019