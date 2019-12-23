Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2990 Bethel Road
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST
2990 Bethel Rd.
View Map
Amy Lee Clark Fry, age 43, passed away December 21, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio September 7, 1976. She is survived by husband, Charles Fry; daughter, Mikalya; mother, Clara (Chuck) Wills; father, David (Debbie) Clark; siblings, Nicholas, Kaley, and Traci; step siblings, Samantha and Christopher; many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, December 27 from 4 to 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST 2990 Bethel Rd. where celebration of life will take place Saturday 10:30 am. Interment Sunset Cemetery. To view complete obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019
