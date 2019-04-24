|
|
Marzluf, Amy
1968 - 2019
Amy S. Marzluf, 50, of Ashville, passed away on Tues., April 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. She was a graduate of Whitehall Yearling High School. Survived by parents, Steve (Debbie) and Mary; sons, Robert and Stephen; companion, Jim Vicars; as well as other extended family. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thurs., April 25 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. Fri., April 26 at Concord Cemetery, 6244 Hoover Rd., Grove City 43123. Full obit and online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019