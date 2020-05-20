Nagle, Amy

Amy Marie Nagle, passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She was born October 29, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio. Amy was predeceased by her son Robby Booten and her parents Jane and Fred Nagle. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Booten Schultz, son-in-law, Jarred Schultz and granddaughter, Layla Merrill Schultz. She was especially proud to become Mimi and loved every moment she had with Layla. She is also survived by her three sisters, Leslie Cavell (Steve), Kelly Haslup (David) and Jennifer Nelson (Robert). She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins who loved her deeply. She had several great nieces and nephews one of which loved to hear "Amy stories". She grew up in Columbus, Ohio and attended Whetstone High School. She lived the majority of her life in Huntington, West Virginia where she had her children while married to Robert Booten. She worked for a time mentoring at risk teens and took them on adventures such as rappelling. She also worked for a time as a veterinary technician and enjoyed it due to her love of animals. Anyone who knew her knew she was a force to be reckoned with. She won her battle with addiction. Addiction did not define her. She was an amazing athlete and daredevil in her younger years. She had a great sense of humor and is surely smiling down at all of us. She leaves us to cherish her memory. We will miss her presence in our lives. A celebration of her life will be held later in Columbus, Ohio. We will announce it here at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store