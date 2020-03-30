|
|
Price, Amy
Amy Elizabeth Price (Radefeld), passed away on March 14, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida, after a short illness. Amy was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 26, 1973. Amy graduated from Westerville South High School in 1991 and attended Piedmont College in Charlotte, North Carolina. After college she worked at United Health Care in Charlotte as a dental claims representative. Then she got her dream job—- she was hired as a flight attendant for Eastwind Airlines and then at US Airways. She loved every minute of her career with the airlines. Amy is survived by her loving mother, Bonnie Shepherd of Delaware, Ohio; and her father, Lee Radefeld of Venice, Florida. She also is survived by her stepfather, Kim Shepherd; aunts, Diane Tarry of Delaware and Beverly Mischka of Amherst, Ohio; and by her cousins, Melissa Heckman, Jennifer Kovach and Terry Deliman, their families and many loving friends. Sound Choice Funeral Home/Crematory of Sarasota handled the arrangements. A Celebration of Amy's life will be held at a later date. I know you are flying high into Gods arms, my sweet daughter. I will love and will miss you forever.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020