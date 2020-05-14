Furash, Amy Romohr
1960 - 2020
Amy Furash, age 59, of Upper Arlington, died May 13, at her residence. She is survived by her husband Jonathan; children Madeline and Ben; sisters Lee Ann (Daniel) Verderese and Jody (James) D'Angelo, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Hamilton, OH and graduated from Harrison High School, Miami University where she earned a BS in Business Management and a BA in Political Science, and then earned her law degree from Capital Law School. She worked for almost 40 years for JP Morgan Chase in many roles, most recently serving as Executive Director of Process Management. She was very loved and engaged in her volunteer roles in the Upper Arlington community. She loved her world travels. Family will receive friends from 2-6pm Sunday, May 16, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Private funeral service Monday. A complete obituary and tribute to her amazing life is at www.schoedinger.com, where you can share favorite memories and condolences for the family. Contributions can be made to Pelotonia, 450 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215, in her memory. She was a vibrant, dependable, kind, and loving mother, wife and friend. She had an infectious laugh, beautiful smile, and was loved by all who knew her.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.