Roslovic, Amy
1962 - 2020
Amy E. (Deegan) Roslovic passed peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1962, to Barbara "Bunny" Deegan and William "Bill" Deegan. Amy is survived by her children, Nikola (Nicky) Roslovic and Joseph (Joey) Roslovic; siblings Beth (Marvin) Lightner and George Deegan; nieces and nephews, Kyle Lightner, Emily Nichols, and Andrew and Anne Deegan. Amy was preceded in death by her parents. A lifelong resident of Upper Arlington, Amy graduated from St. Agatha, Bishop Watterson High School, and Miami University. Amy was a valued employee in the financial industry at Bank One, Huntington, and most recently at JP Morgan Chase. Amy was a kind, caring, and selfless individual who will be fondly remembered and missed by those who knew her. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with family, especially her two sons, to whom being a mother was her greatest joy. Anyone who knew Amy was fortunate; those she touched and loved will be forever blessed. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her loving, close friends and to the staff at Kobacker House, who provided compassionate care to Amy. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Kobacker House. There will be a celebration of Amy's life announced at a later date. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2020.