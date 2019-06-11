Rivadeneira, Ana

1938 - 2019

Ana Maria (Povoli) Rivadeneira, 80, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 9, 1938 in Salta, Argentina to the late Benjamin and Aida (Ansaldi) Povoli. Ana emigrated to the U.S. in 1972. She came to the U.S. not being able to speak any English. She worked her way up to owning and operating a medical billing company called CBS Comprehensive Billing Services in Florida (1990 to 2005). Family was the most important thing to her. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with her grandchildren who adored her. She will be remembered for her generosity and for her giving spirit. Ana enjoyed tending to her flower garden and was a lover of all animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Miguel Angel Rivadeneira and sister Dr. Blanca Kent. Ana is survived by her daughters, Monica (Karl) Paulson, Ana (John) Gantz, and Roxana Levine; grandchildren, Evan, Taylor, Erin, Jordan, Jake, Luke and Cameron; siblings, Benjamin (Nora) Povoli, Felisa Moran, and Graciela Povoli; and many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Amazing Grace Christian Church, 2255 Quail Creek Blvd., Grove City. Pastor Tom Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PANCAN.org Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019