Andie Shato, 44, passed away unexpectedly on February 7, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Andie was born on July 26, 1975, to Fred and Katie (Hohenberger) Shato. He graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School in 1994. He played football and went to the 1993 State Semifinals. He was captain of the tennis team. Andie completed a bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Kentucky in 1999. At UK Andie was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Andie worked in the Commercial Banking Industry for 22 years. He formed many professional and personal friendships in his industry. Andie had the kindest heart and formed bonding friendships wherever he lived. He especially loved time with family, playing lots of golf, tennis, music, and most of all his beloved pets: Tucker, Otis, Bailey, Lucy and Waylon. His smile and fun nature were unforgettable. Andie is survived by his parents, Fred and Katie; sister, Abbie (Torry) Baughman; nephews, Taylor, Trent, and Tanner Baughman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends from his life. Heaven has received a genuine kind-hearted soul at the young age of 44. We will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Reception House at Raymond Memorial on Sunday, February 16, from 3-6. Funeral arrangements were handled by TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westgate Park Neighbors Association or any Suicide Prevention Organization in memory of Andie. May he finally be at peace.www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020