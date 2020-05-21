Brown, Andre
1972 - 2020
Andre Lavelle Brown, age 47. Sunrise December 25, 1972 and Sunset May 17, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, May 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A mask is mandatory for service. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the BROWN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 26, 2020.