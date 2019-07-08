|
Burdine-Collins, Andre
1983 - 2019
Andre Burdine-Collins, age 36. Sunrise January 11, 1983 and Sunset June 30, 2019. Visitation 6pm and Funeral 7pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1533 Cleveland Ave. Entombment 10:00am Friday at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The COLLINS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019