Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church
1533 Cleveland Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church
1533 Cleveland Ave.
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Burdine-Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre Burdine-Collins


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andre Burdine-Collins Obituary
Burdine-Collins, Andre
1983 - 2019
Andre Burdine-Collins, age 36. Sunrise January 11, 1983 and Sunset June 30, 2019. Visitation 6pm and Funeral 7pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1533 Cleveland Ave. Entombment 10:00am Friday at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The COLLINS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now