Mayer, Andrew Burl
1958 - 2020
Andrew Burl Mayer, age 62, of Plain City passed away Saturday evening June 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born March 8, 1958 in Marysville, Ohio. Andy grew up and his lived his childhood dream to be a farmer. He lived his entire life on the family farm in Madison County. 1977 graduate of Jonathan Alder High School. He was very proud of his classmates and enjoyed hosting several of the class reunions at his farm. Every summer he looked forward to the Miami Valley Steam Threshers Reunion and was a member of the Board of Directors. He took pride in collecting vintage signage, tractors, John Deere equipment and memorabilia. Some even traveled to John Deere Corporate/Rusty Palace in Moline, Iowa. Well known for raising his black Angus cattle. Member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Marysville. Preceded in death by his father: Burl J. Mayer – 2004; infant niece:baby girl Weeks. Survived by his mother: Dormalee "Nicky" (Andrews) Mayer; sister: Ann (Roger) Weeks; special friend: Peggy Graf; nieces: Elizabeth Ann "Bethany" (Steven) Beachy, Jennifer (Tony) Marrazzi, great-nieces and nephews: twins, Luke & Lucy, and Lincoln Beachy, Myles, Anna and Amadeo Marrazzi; aunts and uncles: Mary Mitchell, Patricia (Don) Brown, Alice (Robert) Duchesne, Kay Mayer; numerous cousins and very close farming friends, and last but not least, his beloved dog: Sally. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6–8 PM Wednesday at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City where the funeral will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, June 11, 2020 with Pastors Lonnie Beachy and Phil Conrad. Funeral service will be livestreamed, visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com at time of service. At all times 6 feet social distancing and wearing a mask will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040 or Miami Valley Steam Threshers, P.O. Box 364, Plain City, Ohio 43064. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.