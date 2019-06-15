George, Andrew "Drew"

1997 - 2019

Andrew "Drew" George, age 21 of Worthington passed away peacefully in the presence of his beloved family and dearest friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Drew was a graduate of Worthington Kilbourne High School, class of 2016 and enrolled in college in medical studies. More than anything, Drew adored his family and friends. He is survived by his father, Andy George; mother, Julie Mullen O'Donnell; stepfather, Bryan O'Donnell; sister, Tori George; maternal grandmother, Rosemary Mullen; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Nancy George; maternal grandfather, Michael Mullen (Amy) and step-grandparents, Paul and Ellie O'Donnell. Drew was a positive light in our everyday lives and a gift and blessing to all. His unbreakable bonds in friendship were testament to that. He was an exceptional athlete with a passion for playing soccer, baseball, basketball and golf. Drew was a gifted leader; he was Varsity Captain and received multiple Ohio Capital Conference and District awards. Drew battled Leukemia with strength and grace. He always put everyone else first. The family is grateful to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Everyone who met Drew loved him. He will be dearly missed by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, but never forgotten and his memory will live on. We carry his heart in our heart. Anywhere we go, he goes. "We lucky few, we band of brothers, for he who sheds his blood with me today, shall be my brother." We are and forever will be DREWSTRONG. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the #DrewStrong Light the Night Team at the LLS https://bit.ly/2IFj3vU or a donation to The Columbus Foundation for #DrewStrong Scholarships, 1234 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43205. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, from 1-3pm and 5-9pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH. Mass of Christian burial, Thursday, June 20, 10am at Saint Joan of Arc Church,10700 Liberty Rd. S, Powell, OH, Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary