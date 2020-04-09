The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew H. Crowe


1991 - 2020
Add a Memory
Andrew H. Crowe Obituary
Crowe, Andrew H.
1991 - 2020
Andrew Hunter Crowe, 28, born April 27, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio; died unexpectedly April 4, 2020 in Jasper, MI. Andrew grew up in Worthington, OH. He attended Worthington Schools and Hocking College. "Roo" as he was known to many was the cherished son of Craig Crowe and Jan Perry. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers W.R. Perry and Shelby Crowe. Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Brandon Dickerson of Clintonville, Emma Crowe of Seattle and Henry and Samuel Crowe of Columbus; grandmothers, Jo Ann Perry and Bonnie Crowe; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than we could count. He is also survived by special friend Lizzie Matuszewska. Andrew was known for his love of outdoor adventures, fishing, kayaking and climbing things not meant to be climbed. His friends will remember his generous spirit, infectious laugh and warm smile. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held later this summer at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Friends may contribute to the Nature Conservancy in Andrews honor. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. "And when you're gone, it never feels right and I only like the shade when you're blocking the light"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now