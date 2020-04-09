|
|
Crowe, Andrew H.
1991 - 2020
Andrew Hunter Crowe, 28, born April 27, 1991 in Columbus, Ohio; died unexpectedly April 4, 2020 in Jasper, MI. Andrew grew up in Worthington, OH. He attended Worthington Schools and Hocking College. "Roo" as he was known to many was the cherished son of Craig Crowe and Jan Perry. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers W.R. Perry and Shelby Crowe. Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Brandon Dickerson of Clintonville, Emma Crowe of Seattle and Henry and Samuel Crowe of Columbus; grandmothers, Jo Ann Perry and Bonnie Crowe; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and more friends than we could count. He is also survived by special friend Lizzie Matuszewska. Andrew was known for his love of outdoor adventures, fishing, kayaking and climbing things not meant to be climbed. His friends will remember his generous spirit, infectious laugh and warm smile. A celebration of Andrew's life will be held later this summer at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Friends may contribute to the Nature Conservancy in Andrews honor. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. "And when you're gone, it never feels right and I only like the shade when you're blocking the light"
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020