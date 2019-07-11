|
Havice, Andrew "Andy"
1986 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Havice, age 33, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Andy is survived by his loving daughter, Avery Havice and Avery's mother, Jordone Fergurson; parents, Rance and Jeri Havice; mother, Susan (Sam) Ackers; grandmother, Patsy Burcham; sister, Jordan Havice; brothers, Ransom Havice, Austin, Dylan, Spencer and Dawson Ackers; as well as their significant others and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a funeral service Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to directly follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019