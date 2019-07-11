Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Andrew "Andy" Havice


1986 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Havice Obituary
Havice, Andrew "Andy"
1986 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Havice, age 33, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Andy is survived by his loving daughter, Avery Havice and Avery's mother, Jordone Fergurson; parents, Rance and Jeri Havice; mother, Susan (Sam) Ackers; grandmother, Patsy Burcham; sister, Jordan Havice; brothers, Ransom Havice, Austin, Dylan, Spencer and Dawson Ackers; as well as their significant others and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, July 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm with a funeral service Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to directly follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories or to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
