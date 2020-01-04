|
|
Hempstead, Andrew
1966 - 2020
Andrew "Andy" Brian Hempstead, 53, of Grove City, OH, passed away peacefully Saturday 1/4/2020 in his home with his loving wife Chrissy by his side. He was also surrounded by many loved ones during his final breaths. Andy was born in Biloxi, MS. Andy was a well-educated man with three degrees. He graduated with his AA Degree from Columbus State Community College, his BA Degree from the Ohio State University, and he graduated in August 2019 from Central Michigan University where he earned his Master's Degree in Human Resources. He and his wife Chrissy were both hired as adjunct professors at Daymar College prior to his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. Andy was a proud Navy Veteran who served on the USS Kitty Hawk as a Communications and Intelligence Specialist. He was also employed by the Columbus Zoo prior to pursuing his Master's Degree. Surviving Andy is his loving wife, Christine Ann Southern-Hempstead, whom he married in Maui, HI on May 20, 2018; mother Carol Ann Martin (Roy) and sister Lori Lynn Hempstead of Canal Winchester, OH; father Stephen Rochelle Hempstead (Mingli); numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, step-siblings, brother and sister-in-laws, and best friends who all loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his step-father Jimmy (Dad) Wogaman who raised Andy as his own. Andy was the kindest human being, and everyone who knew Andy loved him. Even in his last days Andy would ask everyone else, "Can I get you anything"? He was a good friend and mentor who had a kind heart and gentle soul. He had a smile and laugh that filled every room with joy and love. Andy was a follower of Christ, and he led by his example. He enjoyed learning, intelligent conversation, parasailing, skydiving, kayaking, hiking, tie-dying, and traveling. Andy loved all creatures, especially his dog MokiMarie. Those wishing to attend his memorial service are welcometo wear tie-dye shirts in honor of "The Hempman" for his memorial at NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. All are welcomed to the public gathering beginning with the viewing, Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:00am until time of service at 10:30am with our dear friend Nancy Ryan officiating. Military Graveside Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:30pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020