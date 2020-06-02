Kelley, Andrew
Andrew Dion Kelley, age 26. Sunrise March 14, 1994 and Sunset May 24, 2020. Visitation 1pm and Funeral 2pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3650 Sunbury Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The KELLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.