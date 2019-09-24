|
Whipple, Andrew L.
1930 - 2019
Andrew Levenworth Whipple, 88, born November 12, 1930 in Norwalk, CT, passed away (or went to his eternal home to be with the Lord) in Columbus, OH, on September 22, 2019. Beloved son of the late Joseph Reed and Kathlyn Winton Gorham Whipple, of Norwalk, CT. Also preceded in death by his brothers Joseph Jr. "Bud" and John, Walter, James, Fred (Barbara) and sister Mary Eckert. Andrew is survived by his wife, Judy Whipple; devoted father to daughters, Kathryn (Timothy) Rastok and Karen (Douglas) Frederking; son, Andrew (Elizabeth) Whipple Jr; stepdaughters, Fran (Dell) Moller and Jodi (Mike) Crowe; grandchildren, Brandon (Carissa) Rastok, Alexandria (Allen) Lynch, Berrick Rastok, Nickolas Frederking, Nathaniel Frederking, Janie and Sophie Moller, Carly and Griffin Crowe; great-grandchildren, Remi Rastok, Ella Mae and Kash Lynch; sister, Betty Kish; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Andrew was a decorated veteran who served in both the USAF as an aircraft maintenance technician during the Korean War and the USNR in the Navy Sea Bees Construction Battalion. He served in Kimpo, Korea and in other duty stations between both coasts of the US. He served as the President of the 4th Fighter Interceptor Wing, Korean War Era Association for 16 years along with his wife, Judy. They had members from across the US and hosted reunions nationwide. There will be a special time of viewing and visiting with family at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH, 43221, on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-5pm. Andrew will then be laid to rest with military honors at 11am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to either the Motts Military Museum, 5075 S. Hamilton Rd., Groveport OH, 43125 (Attn: Warren E. Motts), or Kobacker House, c/o: OhioHealth Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Pkwy, Columbus, Ohio 43202. For extended obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
