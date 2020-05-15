Thompson, Andrew M.
1963 - 2020
Andrew M. Thompson passed away unexpectedly in Marietta, Ohio on May 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jade, and his three children, Annalea, Nathaniel, and August, and his sister, Laura Thompson (Bill Dauber). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsa Thompson and his brother, William Thompson III. Andy was born in Pella, Iowa on February 8, 1963 but moved to Marietta in 1971. Upon graduating from Marietta High School in 1981, Andy attended Central College in Iowa where he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. During his junior year of college, Andy studied in Granada, Spain where he met the love of his life, Jade. They were married two years later. Together they had three wonderful children who were the light of his life. Andy began his career at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC before returning to Marietta to join the family business, Bird Watcher's Digest. As an area representative for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Andy's interest in public policy grew, and at the behest of many in the community, he ran for and was elected to a seat on the Marietta City Council in 2005. He was elected to Council twice more before running for the Ohio House of Representatives in 2010. Andy served four terms in the Ohio House representing the people of Southeast Ohio with integrity and passion. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues in Columbus as a leader of impeccable character, a terrific sense of humor, a humble demeanor, and a thoughtful decisionmaker and listener. His counterparts across the aisle respected him and appreciated his sincere service to Southeast Ohio. After his last term in office, Andy worked briefly for the Competitive Enterprise Institute once more before joining the staff at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. He had a heart for Southeast Ohio and for serving the people of his hometown. Andy had many diverse interests ranging from playing music with his band, his brother or his parents or singing in "the karaoke caucus" in Columbus with his statehouse colleagues. He loved history and was an avid reader. Andy enjoyed traveling the world and cooking for friends. He and Jade were host parents to six Marietta College basketball players (George, Davonte, Isaiah, Nate, Michael, and Jake) and seven AFS students (Pume, Jose, Max, Leo, Nonio, Javi, and Alex) from around the globe with whom they have maintained close family ties. Andy was a diehard Pirates baseball fan and a loyal Cleveland Cavalier and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was a member of the Marietta Rotary Club, an original board member of Marietta Main Street, and a member and proud supporter of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce. Andy was a faithful member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church. He served the church as the Secretary on the leadership team and chairman of the evangelism committee. He was a man of deep faith, and his trust in God's providence guided his life. He never made an important decision without prayer, and his work was first and foremost a service to God. Above all, Andy was a devoted husband and dedicated father, a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend. He loved his children unconditionally and was always quick to share news of his kids' accomplishments, offer them advice, enjoy a ball game or a round of golf with his boys, or simply to listen to them. His wife, Jade, was his life; a perfect match like two peas in a pod, a beautiful union that was admired by all of their friends. Andy was the salt of the earth, and he will be enormously missed. There will be a private church service and burial for the family. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marietta Community Foundation, PO Box 77, Marietta, Ohio 45750 or to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 in the name of Andy Thompson. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting Andy's family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
1963 - 2020
Andrew M. Thompson passed away unexpectedly in Marietta, Ohio on May 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jade, and his three children, Annalea, Nathaniel, and August, and his sister, Laura Thompson (Bill Dauber). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elsa Thompson and his brother, William Thompson III. Andy was born in Pella, Iowa on February 8, 1963 but moved to Marietta in 1971. Upon graduating from Marietta High School in 1981, Andy attended Central College in Iowa where he earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. During his junior year of college, Andy studied in Granada, Spain where he met the love of his life, Jade. They were married two years later. Together they had three wonderful children who were the light of his life. Andy began his career at the Competitive Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC before returning to Marietta to join the family business, Bird Watcher's Digest. As an area representative for the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Andy's interest in public policy grew, and at the behest of many in the community, he ran for and was elected to a seat on the Marietta City Council in 2005. He was elected to Council twice more before running for the Ohio House of Representatives in 2010. Andy served four terms in the Ohio House representing the people of Southeast Ohio with integrity and passion. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues in Columbus as a leader of impeccable character, a terrific sense of humor, a humble demeanor, and a thoughtful decisionmaker and listener. His counterparts across the aisle respected him and appreciated his sincere service to Southeast Ohio. After his last term in office, Andy worked briefly for the Competitive Enterprise Institute once more before joining the staff at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. He had a heart for Southeast Ohio and for serving the people of his hometown. Andy had many diverse interests ranging from playing music with his band, his brother or his parents or singing in "the karaoke caucus" in Columbus with his statehouse colleagues. He loved history and was an avid reader. Andy enjoyed traveling the world and cooking for friends. He and Jade were host parents to six Marietta College basketball players (George, Davonte, Isaiah, Nate, Michael, and Jake) and seven AFS students (Pume, Jose, Max, Leo, Nonio, Javi, and Alex) from around the globe with whom they have maintained close family ties. Andy was a diehard Pirates baseball fan and a loyal Cleveland Cavalier and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was a member of the Marietta Rotary Club, an original board member of Marietta Main Street, and a member and proud supporter of the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce. Andy was a faithful member of Crown of Life Lutheran Church. He served the church as the Secretary on the leadership team and chairman of the evangelism committee. He was a man of deep faith, and his trust in God's providence guided his life. He never made an important decision without prayer, and his work was first and foremost a service to God. Above all, Andy was a devoted husband and dedicated father, a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend. He loved his children unconditionally and was always quick to share news of his kids' accomplishments, offer them advice, enjoy a ball game or a round of golf with his boys, or simply to listen to them. His wife, Jade, was his life; a perfect match like two peas in a pod, a beautiful union that was admired by all of their friends. Andy was the salt of the earth, and he will be enormously missed. There will be a private church service and burial for the family. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marietta Community Foundation, PO Box 77, Marietta, Ohio 45750 or to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 in the name of Andy Thompson. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting Andy's family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 15 to May 16, 2020.