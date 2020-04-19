|
|
Mitchell, Andrew
1987 - 2020
Andrew William Mitchell "Chef Mitch" of Columbus, OH passed away on April 15, 2020. Andrew had a big heart – he loved to cook, cherished his family, believed strongly in God and treasured caring for his pets (large fish and faithful dogs). He was born in Salem, VA on May 16, 1987. He is survived by his parents, Mary and Tom Mitchell of Plain City, OH, his brother, Major T. Alex Mitchell, M.D. (Stephanie) of San Antonio, TX and sister, Lauren V. Mitchell of Aspen, CO, aunts and uncles Connie Salmeri (Dan) of Richmond, VA and Trudy Brailsford (Robert) of Roanoke, VA and cousins Caroline, Elizabeth (Patrick) and Robert Jr. Andrew graduated with an A.A.S. in the Chef Apprentice program from Columbus State and was employed by a local country club. He was very loyal to his chefs and sous chefs over the years, and worked hard following his passion for fine cooking. A private service will be held in Virginia at a later date. Donations in Andrew's memory can be made to a food bank of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020