Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Andrew Quinn


1963 - 2019
Andrew Quinn Obituary
Quinn, Andrew
Andrew Edward Quinn, age 56, of Gahanna, passed away on November 1, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1963.The son of the late Jack and Nancy (Grimes) Quinn, predeceased by his only sister Molly J Quinn. Andy was a graduate of Westland High School and a long time employee of Verizon. Survived by beloved brothers, Martin Quinn (Christine) and David Quinn (Molly); devoted uncle of Megan Quinn, Kevin Quinn (Jennifer), Colin Quinn, Connor Quinn and Eileen Quinn; also survived by step-mother, Millie L. Quinn; Aunt Suzanne Haney; and special cousins, Leo Grimes and Kirk Cupp. The family will receive friends and family at a celebration of life during the February 15 and 16 weekend. For information on the final arrangements of day time and place, please contact the family at [email protected] Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
