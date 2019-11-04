|
Timen, Andrew
1955 - 2019
Andrew J. Timen, age 64, passed away on November 1, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents Sanford and Nettie (Mendel) Timen. Survived by brother, George (Debbie) Timen; niece, Lisa (Chris) Scanlon. Also survived by nieces, Kiley and Leann; nephews, Braden and Roy; many cousins and best friend Mike Schneider. He served in the 121 Ohio Air National Guard. There will be a private family burial at Wesley Chapel. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019