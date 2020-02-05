Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Andrew Zarnosky Obituary
Zarnosky, Andrew
Andrew Joseph Zarnosky, age 26, of Hilliard, passed away February 3, 2020. Graduate of Hilliard Darby High School Class of 2012 and attended Tolles Technical Center. Preceded in death by grandfather Carl Bailey. Survived by parents, Christine and John Zarnosky; daughter, Emalee; brothers, Adam (Crystal) Bailey and their son, Grayson and Jason Zarnosky; grandparents, Patty Bailey, Joe (Ruth) Zarnosky and Nancy (Jim) Holloway; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday 2-4pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where a celebration of life service will follow at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chase Bank for his daughter Emalee's future education. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
