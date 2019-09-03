|
Driskell, Anegela
1974 - 2019
Anegela M. Driskell, age 44. Sunrise December 7, 1974 and Sunset August 18, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the Driskell Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019