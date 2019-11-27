|
|
Dailey, Angel
Angel Renee Dailey, age 28, of Newark, Ohio, passed away on November 25, 2019. Angel was born August 8, 1991, in Columbus, Ohio. Angel is survived by her loving son, Donald Frank Eugene Edwards; father, Donald (Tammy) Dailey Jr.; mother, Michelle Hritz; grandparents, Charlotte Hritz, Bonnie and Donald Dailey; aunt, Vickie Hartman; fiance, Frank Eugene Edwards, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Daniel J. Hrtiz. A visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, December 4, 2019, from 12-2PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her service will immediately follow at 2PM with Pastor Roger Conley officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019