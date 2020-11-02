Caminiti-Klausman, Angela
1971 - 2020
Angela Caminiti Klausman, 49, passed away on October 31, 2020. A funeral celebrating Angela's life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lifepoint Church, 7719 Graphics Way STE B, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085 and on Thursday from 10-11AM at the church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.