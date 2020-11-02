1/
Angela Caminiti-Klausman
1971 - 2020
Caminiti-Klausman, Angela
1971 - 2020
Angela Caminiti Klausman, 49, passed away on October 31, 2020. A funeral celebrating Angela's life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Lifepoint Church, 7719 Graphics Way STE B, Lewis Center, OH 43035. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085 and on Thursday from 10-11AM at the church. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
NOV
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lifepoint Church
NOV
5
Funeral
11:00 AM
Lifepoint Church
