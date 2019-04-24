|
|
Franklin, Angela
Angela Ann Franklin, 56, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away at 7:17 a.m. Sat, April 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, OH. She was formerly of Pekin, IL. Survived by husband, Christopher Franklin. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 4 p.m. Sat, April 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Pekin, IL. Visitation will be from 2-3:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Angela Franklin Memorial Fund, in care of Busey Bank, P.O. Box 839, Pekin, IL 61555-0839. To express condolences online, visit preston-hanley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019