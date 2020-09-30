1/
Angela L. Kane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kane, Angela L.
Angela L. Kane, age 51 of Logan and a Franklin County Sheriffs Deputy, passed away tragically Friday, September 25, 2020 near Canal Winchester from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Friends may call Friday, October 2nd from 9:30-10:45 am at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 (at St. Rt. 3), Sunbury, Ohio 43074.Â Fraternal Order of Police services will begin at 10:45 am to be followed by the outdoor funeral services with Chaplain Fr Leo Connolly officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/SunburySFH. Full Franklin County Sheriff Honors will follow the services, who will escort her onto Witmore Cemetery, Nelsonville. With the services outside, dress appropriately, face masks should be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors Project. For complete details visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved