Kane, Angela L.
Angela L. Kane, age 51 of Logan and a Franklin County Sheriffs Deputy, passed away tragically Friday, September 25, 2020 near Canal Winchester from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Friends may call Friday, October 2nd from 9:30-10:45 am at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61 (at St. Rt. 3), Sunbury, Ohio 43074.Â Fraternal Order of Police services will begin at 10:45 am to be followed by the outdoor funeral services with Chaplain Fr Leo Connolly officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/SunburySFH
. Full Franklin County Sheriff Honors will follow the services, who will escort her onto Witmore Cemetery, Nelsonville. With the services outside, dress appropriately, face masks should be worn, and social distancing will be observed. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warriors
Project. For complete details visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com