Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Marconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Marconi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angela Marconi Obituary
Marconi, Angela
Angela Marconi, 55, passed away April 12, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 17, 1964 to the late William Marconi and Victoria Kline in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Angela is survived by her loving children Anthony, Amanda and Searria; Brothers William and Christopher. A Memorial service will be held 6:30 PM Tuesday April 22, 2019 at Victorious Living Church 2735 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio 43123, family will accept beginning at 5 PM until time of service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.