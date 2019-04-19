|
|
Marconi, Angela
Angela Marconi, 55, passed away April 12, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 17, 1964 to the late William Marconi and Victoria Kline in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Angela is survived by her loving children Anthony, Amanda and Searria; Brothers William and Christopher. A Memorial service will be held 6:30 PM Tuesday April 22, 2019 at Victorious Living Church 2735 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio 43123, family will accept beginning at 5 PM until time of service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019