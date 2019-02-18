|
McDaniel, Angela
1972 - 2019
Angela McDaniel, age 46. Sunrise April 14, 1972 and Sunset February 8, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at God's Grace Deliverance Apostolic Faith Church, 175 Fairway Blvd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The McDANIEL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019