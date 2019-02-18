Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
God's Grace Deliverance Apostolic Faith Church
175 Fairway Blvd.
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
t God's Grace Deliverance Apostolic Faith Church
175 Fairway Blvd.
Angela McDaniel Obituary
McDaniel, Angela
1972 - 2019
Angela McDaniel, age 46. Sunrise April 14, 1972 and Sunset February 8, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Thursday, February 21, 2019 at God's Grace Deliverance Apostolic Faith Church, 175 Fairway Blvd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The McDANIEL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
