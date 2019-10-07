|
Sheldon, Angela
Angela Jean Sheldon, 44, of London, formerly of Grove City, lost her courageous lifelong battle against diabetes, heart and kidney diseases on October 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 11, 1975 in Columbus, she was a daughter of Stanley R. and Theresa M. (Schmitz) Sheldon. A believer in Christ; Angela loved cooking and sharing recipes, and crafting, especially making keepsakes for her family and friends. She had a servant's heart, and loved helping feed the homeless and helping those in need. Survivors include her parents, Stanley and Theresa Sheldon; sister, Christine (Eric) Woodruff, brother, Shelby Sheldon (Suzanne Akarri); niece and nephews, Derik, Jesse, and Megan Woodruff and Kaedyn Sheldon; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and best friends, Chantele and Clarissa. She was preceded in death by her daughter Daisa, paternal grandparents William and Jean Sheldon, maternal grandparents Arthur and Mary Schmitz, and her four-legged companions Honey and Stuart. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 7-9pm at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London, Ohio, with a memorial service beginning at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Angela's name be sent to Faith Mission Homeless Shelter at www.lssnetworkofhope.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019