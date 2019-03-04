|
|
Wilkerson, Angela
1961 - 2019
Angela F. Wilkerson, age 57. Sunrise December 10, 1961 and Sunset February 28, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Vineyard, 6000 Cooper Road. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WILKERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019