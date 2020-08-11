Morris, Angelarose Marie (Valentino)
1937 - 2020
Angelarose Marie (Valentino) Morris, age 83, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Retired from The State of Ohio Library and Lazarus Department Stores. Preceded in death by parents Vincent and Rose Valentino, husband George Morris, brothers Charles, Vincent and Anthony Valentino, sister Margaret Williams, sister-in-law Anne Valentino. Survived by son, Kevin (Mary) Morris; and daughter, Karen (Mike) Warburton; grandchildren, Tyler and Christopher Morris and Megan and David Warburton; brother, Dominic and Flora Valentino; brother-in-law, Bill Williams; sisters-in-law, Kathy Valentino and Debi Valentino; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Saint Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue, with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
of Central Ohio. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Masks/facial coverings required at the funeral Mass.