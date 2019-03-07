Home

Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Angelica "Jeanie" Davis, 86, passed away March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Letizia Calcara; husband Howard Davis; brothers Carl and Joseph Calcara; son-in-law Jeffrey Nogawick. Survived by daughters Phyllis Nogawick and Jan (Dwight) Adkins; grandchildren Trevor (Amanda) Marvin and Carrie (Alan) Hunt; great granddaughter Kinley Hunt. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mom was known for her homemade cookies, cakes and pies and the coffee pot was always on. She was a devoted Mom and caregiver. She had a great influence on her grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them rotten. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Sunday 2-6 p.m., service Monday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Booth officiating. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
