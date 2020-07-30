Schmidt, Angelika
1945 - 2020
Angelika Theresia Schmidt, age 75, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband Helmut Schmidt and survived by her children, Markus and Daniel; her grandchildren, Julien, Jumana and Clara; her sister, Irene Wiesemann; and her nieces, Antje and Heike. With a Master's in Education, she had an enduring impact on her many students. Her love of family, friends, music and ballroom dancing will always be remembered by those who knew her. With a unique ability to listen, share her thoughts, and to just talk as if time stood still will be missed. Her deeply spiritual view of the world and appreciation of nature will live on in all those who loved her. Visitation will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, Powell, Ohio from 2:30-4pm on Sunday, August 2. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com