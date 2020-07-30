1/1
Angelika Schmidt
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schmidt, Angelika
1945 - 2020
Angelika Theresia Schmidt, age 75, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband Helmut Schmidt and survived by her children, Markus and Daniel; her grandchildren, Julien, Jumana and Clara; her sister, Irene Wiesemann; and her nieces, Antje and Heike. With a Master's in Education, she had an enduring impact on her many students. Her love of family, friends, music and ballroom dancing will always be remembered by those who knew her. With a unique ability to listen, share her thoughts, and to just talk as if time stood still will be missed. Her deeply spiritual view of the world and appreciation of nature will live on in all those who loved her. Visitation will be held at Rutherford Funeral Home at Powell, Powell, Ohio from 2:30-4pm on Sunday, August 2. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:30 - 04:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved