D'Ippolito, AngelinaAngelina M. D'Ippolito, passed away September 25, 2020. She was born September 5, 1930 in Naples, Italy. She met her husband Geno in 1956 while working as a seamstress in the family tailor shop and he was in the US Navy stationed in Naples. They married in 1957 and then returned to the US in 1958. Angelina was a life-long member of St. Margaret of Cortona Catholic Church. She was a long-time member of the church choir, Women's Club and the Young at Heart Club. She performed Vaud Villities for many years and was an Opera singer in Italy. Angie loved to play bingo at the church and enjoyed travelling with Geno all over the world and going on cruises. She returned to Italy several times to visit family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband Geno of 56 years, parents Pancrazio and Assunta Savino, sisters Antonietta and Immacolata, brothers Luigi and Mario. Survived by brother, Antonio in Italy; sons, Michael (Lisa), Stephen (Kelly), John (Sara); grandchildren, Nick (Mindy), Sarah (Dan), Mark, Tony (Tessa), Carmen, Ellen, Alex; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Landon, Leo and Mia; nieces and nephews in Italy. The family will receive friends 4-7pm on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Guests are asked to please social distance and wear a mask at the Funeral Home and at the Church. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10am at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 1600 N. Hague Ave., where FUNERAL PROCESSION WILL FORM AND FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO MEET. Fr. Jeff Rimelspach, Celebrant. Burial to follow St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign and view the on-line register book please visit, www.