Freeman, Angeline
1952 - 2019
Angeline Yudeh Freeman, age 66. Sunrise June 5, 1952 and Sunset May 27, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the FREEMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019