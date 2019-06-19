Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Angeline Freeman Obituary
Freeman, Angeline
1952 - 2019
Angeline Yudeh Freeman, age 66. Sunrise June 5, 1952 and Sunset May 27, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Union Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the FREEMAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019
