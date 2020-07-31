Pandolfo, Angeline
1921 - 2020
Angeline Pandolfo passed away at her home, with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on August 2, 1921 to the late George and Catherine Anderson. She is preceded in death by her husband James J. Pandolfo, Sr.; son James J. "Jimmy" Pandolfo, Jr.; granddaughter Lori Ann Pandolfo, and her siblings. A loving mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory: her daughter Karen Pandolfo; grandchildren Stephen "Stevie" (Angie) Galentine, Jr., Angeline (David) Lennon and Margaret Pandolfo; great grandsons: Christopher Parker, Stephen "Mikey" and Benjamin Lennon; great-great-granddaugher Sophia Parker; daughter-in-law Rita Pandolfo; niece and nephews; along with her friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30am, Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High Street in Lockbourne. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at the cemetery. Services are under the direction of SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. A special thank you to the staff at Bella Care Hospice for their loving care and support. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
