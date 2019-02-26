Home

Westbrook, Angeline
Angeline Westbrook, age 81, departed this life February 24, 2019. Home Going Celebration will take place Friday, March 1, 2019 at Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave., Cols, OH 43219. Visitation will be 11 a.m until the time of service at noon. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
