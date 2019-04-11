|
|
Walker, Angelique
1969 - 2019
Mrs. Angelique Marilyn Walker (Conard), of Columbus, Ohio, after a yearlong battle with cancer passed away on Wednesday April 10th 2019 at the age of 49. Angelique was born to parents Max and Piera (Bonazzi) Conard on July 20th, 1969 in Frankfurt, Germany. She attended Bishop Watterson High School and is a graduate of The Ohio State University receiving degrees in Business Administration and an MBA. On May 27, 1995 she married Thomas A. Walker and went on to have two daughters Mia and Reagan Walker. Angelique will be remembered for her warm beautiful smile, engaging and endearing personality, and genuine compassion for others. All those that had the fortune to know or come into contact with her were changed by her presence. Angelique was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and her passing is a huge loss to all those that loved and knew her. Angelique is survived by her husband, Thomas Walker; daughters, Mia and Reagan Walker; sister, Corrinn (Conard) and Greg Ekker; nephew and niece, Elliot and Sophia Ekker; father, Max Conard; mother and stepfather, Piera and Bob Giesken. A Celebration of Life party will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Clintonville Women's Club between the hours of 4-8 p.m. Friends and family are invited to remember and celebrate the life of Angelique. In lieu of flowers, Angelique would like donations to be made to the Kobacker House. Special thanks to the faculty and staff of the Kobacker House for the great care and compassion they gave Angelique during her time there. Donations can be made in honor of Angelique Walker online at https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving or mailed to Ohio Health Hospice Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019