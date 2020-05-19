Del Col, Angelo
1930 - 2020
Angelo Rudy Del Col, 90, of Columbus, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born March 27, 1930, in Columbus and graduated from Aquinas High School, serving in the Army during the Korean War, and retiring as a Broadcast Engineer from WTVN-TV (now WSYX). He loved working with his hands and in his yard. Together with his wife, Helen, they enjoyed Western Square Dancing, playing cards and other games. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and other outdoor pursuits. He took care of everyone's needs, repaired their homes, cars, bikes, whatever needed fixing. I think he saved every loose screw or scrap of metal he came across "because it might come in handy!" In recent years, he took up art and became quite a talented painter. To his last day, Angelo believed "laughter is the best medicine" and always brought his kindness, sense of humor and light to any room. Angelo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen of 58 years. Angelo is survived by daughter, Maria Del Col; son, John and wife, Beth Del Col; daughter, Paula and husband, Mike McCarty; 2 grandchildren, Lucas and Andrea McCarty; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Guido "Guy" Cosmar; aunt, Yolanda (George) Harris; and sister-in-law, Henrietta Coriell. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6-7PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd, followed by a funeral at 7PM. A Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10AM at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
1930 - 2020
Angelo Rudy Del Col, 90, of Columbus, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born March 27, 1930, in Columbus and graduated from Aquinas High School, serving in the Army during the Korean War, and retiring as a Broadcast Engineer from WTVN-TV (now WSYX). He loved working with his hands and in his yard. Together with his wife, Helen, they enjoyed Western Square Dancing, playing cards and other games. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and other outdoor pursuits. He took care of everyone's needs, repaired their homes, cars, bikes, whatever needed fixing. I think he saved every loose screw or scrap of metal he came across "because it might come in handy!" In recent years, he took up art and became quite a talented painter. To his last day, Angelo believed "laughter is the best medicine" and always brought his kindness, sense of humor and light to any room. Angelo was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen of 58 years. Angelo is survived by daughter, Maria Del Col; son, John and wife, Beth Del Col; daughter, Paula and husband, Mike McCarty; 2 grandchildren, Lucas and Andrea McCarty; numerous nieces and nephews; uncle, Guido "Guy" Cosmar; aunt, Yolanda (George) Harris; and sister-in-law, Henrietta Coriell. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 6-7PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Rd, followed by a funeral at 7PM. A Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10AM at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.