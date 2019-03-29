|
|
Campanella, Angelo J.
Angelo J. Campanella, age 89, of Hilliard, OH, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held 1p.m. TUESDAY, APRIL 2, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Chapel, 2949 North County Road #605, Sunbury, OH 43075, where family will receive friends before the service beginning at 12Noon TUESDAY. Burial Services will be held 1p.m. WEDNESDAY at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Hilliard. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to read the complete obituary and to send condolences to the Campanella Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019